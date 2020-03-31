Coronavirus cases surge in Pakistan as Imran addresses the nation

Pakistan on Monday recorded the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases with the 1775 people infected due to the virus with the most in Sindh accounting for 566.

Also Read: Hindus denied essential supplies in Pakistan's Karachi

The death toll due to the virus climbed to 23 in Pakistan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reporting 29 new cases taking the number of those infected in the area to 221.

Watch Video:

As the number of cases mounted, Pakistan PM Imran Khan announced 'Prime Minister's Coronavirus Relief Fund' to fight COVID-19.

The Pakistan PM said the virus does not discriminate while citing China's example in fighting the virus, "The country that has been most successful so far (in this war) has been China."

However, the Pakistan PM in the address to the nation said his country's situation was same as China, but he refrained from ordering a lockdown explaining that several Pakistanis who were poor would feel the burden.

The Pakistan PM said it was essential to look at the situation in the country while devising strategy for the virus while asserting that the power of youth and faith will help in fighting the virus.

PM Imran Khan said the 'Corona Tigers Relief Force' will provide food to areas where it is required, including information on self quarantine.