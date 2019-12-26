Pakistan: Imran Khan-led government challenges Supreme Court's decision on Bajwa's tenure

Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan government has filed a review petition on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure extension and seeks a larger bench to hear the matter.

Pakistan Supreme Court, last month, granted a conditional extension to incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa stating that he will continue serving as Chief of Army Staff for six months. The Parliament was to decide on his further tenure.

The PTI government's move follows the retirement of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa who had delivered the Bajwa's extension last month.

"The extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is for 6 months, subject to relative legislation through parliament which will decide his further tenure," Pak Chief Justice then ruled.

Pakistan's apex court, in its ruling last month, suspended the decision to extend Bajwa's tenure which was approved by the government for three years in August.

The top court cited a series of irregularities and ordered the government and the army to produce legal provisions and detailed arguments on the extending Bajwa's tenure for three years.



