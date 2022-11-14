Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan claims propaganda cell 'feeding journalists' against him

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in an address on Monday alleged that a propaganda cell in the country was "feeding journalists" against him.

He claims that the propaganda cell purposefully misconstrues his words and that "They [the journalists] are told to pick and choose things from my interview and then turn those against me".

According to Tribune, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims that the cypher is with the president, the NSC, and parliament.

He added that “Our journalism has reached a point where even foreign journalists have to clarify their stories.”

Earlier, the PTI leader had said that he no longer blames the US for his outster and said that he wished to maintain respectful relations with the superpower if he returns to power.

As per Dawn, he further stressed that he wanted his country to be on friendly terms with all countries but would not allow slavery.

“We can even be friends with India if the Kashmir issue is solved. But we won’t be slaves of anyone.”

He said that he always wanted an independent foreign policy for Pakistan adding that the current one is not protecting the people of Pakistan but rather it serves to save the interest of other nations.

“We don’t want enmity with anyone. We want good relations with everyone, but not slavery."

Khan had earlier claimed the Opposition's no-confidence motion against him was a foreign plot. His claims were that foreign funds were being channelled from abroad to overthrow him in light of his independent foreign policy with its neighbour China and other countries such as Russia.

