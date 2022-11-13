'What is the purpose of the meeting?', Imran questions Sharif brothers impromptu meet

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has trained his guns on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his older brother Nawaz Sharif. The PTI boss slammed the PM for stopping in London to meet his brother and discussing the appointment of the next army chief.

"Today, a spectacle is taking place in London. Nowhere does such a scene takes place. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in London. What is the purpose of the meeting? Talks are being held on the decision to choose the Pakistan army chief,"

While many thought Khan would have toned down his rhetoric in the backdrop of a failed assassination attempt, the former cricketer has, in fact, dialled it up a certain notches.

"The important decisions of the country are taken abroad and by those who have looted Pakistan for the last 30 years," he added.

Additionally, in an address to the participants of his long march, Khan said he did not want an army chief of his choice but someone who is selected on merit.

“I say that the army chief should be appointed on merit. I don’t want an army chief, judge, IG or NAB head of my choice. I want the best people on the basis of merit."

As reported by WION, PM Sharif took a detour from the COP27 summit, currently underway in Egypt and landed in London to meet his brother.

Defence minister Asif Khawaja, travelling with the premier, confirmed the 'army chief's appointment' figured in the discussion that the two brothers had during the meeting.

“There are speculations (in the media) that the appointment of army chief has been decided during Nawaz-Shehbaz meeting. In this regard, there was discussion (between them) but the decision will be made after consultation and once the constitutional process starts," tweeted Khawaja.

Khawaja, in a TV interview, further cleared that, "when the prime minister returns to the country, he will make the announcement in the next few days or two.

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is expected to retire later this month after a six-year tenure and Sharif is yet to name his successor.

