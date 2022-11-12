Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz Sharif in London, discusses appointment of next army chief

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in London to meet his older brother and former PM Nawaz Sharif to discuss the appointment of the next army chief of the country.

Reportedly, Defence Minister Asif Khawaja, travelling with the premier confirmed the 'army chief appointment' discussion that the two brothers had during the meeting.

“There are speculations (in the media) that the appointment of Army Chief has been decided during Nawaz-Shehbaz meeting. In this regard, there was discussion (between them) but the decision will be made after consultation and once the constitutional process starts," tweeted Khawaja.

میڈیا میں قیاس آرائی ھو رہی ھے کہ لندن میں نواز شہباز میٹنگ میں آرمی چیف کی تقرری کے حوالے سے کو ئ فیصلہ ھوا ھے. اس سلسلے میں مشاورت ضرور ھوئ ھے لیکن فیصلہ انشاءاللہ آئینی عمل کے آغاز کے بعد مشاورت سے ھو گا. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 11, 2022 ×

Khwaja in a TV interview further cleared that, "when the prime minister returns to the country, he will make the announcement in the next few days or two.”

As reported by WION, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is in the last essay of his stint as the army leader. He is expected to retire later this month after a six-year tenure and Sharif is yet to name his successor.

The appointment of the Army chief in Pakistan is a big deal as the Army rules the coup-prone country from behind the curtains.

While a democratic regime sits in Islamabad at all times, it is the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi where the big decisions are taken and instructed to the executive.

Earlier, PM Sharif informed the media that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had contacted him a month ago and offered him the name of three candidates who could be nominated for the post of army chief.

"Imran Khan suggested that we give him three names and he gives three names for the post of army chief and then we decide on the appointment of the new chief from those six names," said Sharif.

"If there is a common name in both the lists, then we will agree. I flatly refused Imran Khan's offer by saying 'thank you'," he added.

The Pakistan PM said he "only offered to hold talks on the charter of democracy and the charter of economy".

“I sent a message [to Imran Khan] that the appointment of army chief is the constitutional right of the prime minister and I would do it on my own,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

