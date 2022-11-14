'It's over': Former PM Imran Khan expresses his desire to mend ties with US after his ouster conspiracy 

The former prime minister and PTI leader Imran Khan expressed his desire to mend ties with the United States in future.

The ties between Khan and US were harmed especially after he accused the US of being involved in a conspiracy for his ouster. However, during an interview with Financial Times, Khan said that he no longer held the US responsible and wished to maintain respectful relations with the superpower country if he returns to power.

He said, "As far as I'm concerned it's over, it's behind me. The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relationships with everyone, especially the United States."

Continuing, Khan held the current Pakistan administration more responsible for the conspiracy than the US. He said that in the past, the US and Pakistan had master-servant relations and that they had been used like a hired gun. Khan said, " But for that, I blame my own government more than the US."

In September, a voice recording of Khan and Azam Khan his principal secretary about the 'US conspiracy' went viral. The PTI chief then said that it was good that the voice recording would let people know how big the conspiracy was. Audio tapes of the current PM Shehbaz Sharif speaking with officials also went viral in the same month.

On April 09, this year, Imran Khan was ousted from power after the opposition used a vote no-confidence motion against him making him the first prime minister to be removed through the move.

Khan's blame game never ends. He was later attacked during his long march. He was wounded in his legs. He claimed that a top army official is responsible for the attack. The long march in the country has been organised to force the administration to hold elections early. The conflict between the PML (N) and PTI has gotten worse since the purported attempt on Khan's life.

