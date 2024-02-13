Pakistan elections: Who will be the next PM? PML-N asks PPP to decide, sources tell WION

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has offered the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to choose the country’s next prime minister in exchange for occupying some of the key ministries in the government, sources told WION, on Monday (Feb 12).

Who will be the next PM?

The PML-N has offered the PPP the PM’s position and, in exchange, said that they would take some of the key ministries in the Pakistan government, but the so-called 'key ministries' were not immediately known.

Meanwhile, the PPP has instead reportedly offered them unconditional support and given them the option to stay out of the government and show support from outside.

On Sunday (Feb 11), members and leaders from Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N and PPP held a meeting in the city of Lahore to discuss how to form the government.

A report by Geo News citing sources said that the two parties discussed the possibility of appointing PMs from their parties for a three- and two-year term under a power-sharing formula.

PPP meeting

The former President of Pakistan and PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari and the party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at Zardari House in the capital city of Islamabad, said the PPP, in a statement, on late Monday (Feb 12).

It added that the CEC discussed general elections and the future of the country. The members also exchanged views on the country’s current political and economic situation, said the PPP.

After the meeting, the vice president of the party, Sherry Rehman told the press that the CEC meeting will continue tomorrow.

Uncertainty over next government

In the aftermath of the February 8 elections in Pakistan and competing claims of victory by both jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N, the son of assassinated leader Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has asserted his party’s role as a potential kingmaker.

Meanwhile, the talks between PML-N and PPP have raised tensions among PTI supporters who took to the streets in Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar, on Saturday (Feb 10).

The election results revealed that Imran Khan-backed candidates, running as independents, secured the most seats but fell short of a majority.