Pakistan Elections 2024: Race to power turns edgy as Sharif, Bhutto eye PM post

Pakistan Elections 2024: The numbers are in and the verdict is out. While the former Prime Minister Imran Khan-backed candidates collectively form the largest number of National Assembly members, an alliance is being forged between three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League(N) and the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP).

Sources have told WION that Nawaz Sharif's party has offered the prime ministerial designation to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) with the caveat that PML(N) will take some key ministries.

Key ministries are not defined yet.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's party has instead offered the PML(N) unconditional support with an option to stay out of the government and support from the outside.

How new government is formed in Pakistan?

Pakistan’s National Assembly has 336 seats, out of which 266 are decided by direct voting and 70 are reserved.

To form the government on its own, a party needs to win at least 134 seats through the ballot.

Also watch | Pakistan elections results 2024: The game of thrones in Pakistan × The reserved seats are allocated to the parties in proportion to the total number of National Assembly seats won by them on condition that their vote share crosses 5 per cent of the total votes polled.

Among the reserved seats, 60 are for women and 10 are for non-Muslim candidates.

Pakistan Elections: The Math and Politics

Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party has won 75 seats and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan People’s Party secured 54 seats.

Independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won the most seats, 93.

Also read | Pakistan election results: Independents win most seats in final tally

Since the independent candidates are not part of any party, they will not be allotted the reserved seats.

But Imran Khan's Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf has said it will not ally with either the PPP or the PML(N).

"We don’t feel comfortable with both of them," PTI chief Gohar Ali Khan told Dawn. "There will be no talks with anyone to make a government or to make a government together with them. It is better to sit in the opposition than to make a government [with them], but we think we have the majority."

PTI's backing off of the scene comes amid accusations of rigging and countrywide protests by Imran Khan's supporters against the disputed nature of the Feb 8 polls.