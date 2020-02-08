Pakistan court defers verdict against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan special anti-terror court on Saturday set February 11 as the next date for announcing the verdict in terror financing cases against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Earlier, high drama prevailed at the anti-terror court in Lahore as it announced new date to pronounce the verdict in the contentious case.

Reporters were barred from attending the hearing even as Saeed was produced in the court amid heightened security.

Saeed moved a plea seeking a delay in the announcement of the verdict. In his plea, he stated that pending cases should be heard at first and added, that verdict on all the cases should be announced together.

Prosecution Lawyer Abdur Rauf Wattoo argued that since the trial in two cases has concluded, the court should announce the verdict on those two cases without any delay.

The court, however, deferred the matter until February 11, 2020.