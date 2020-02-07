Pakistan court to announce verdict against terrorist Hafiz Saeed on February 8

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday reserved its verdicts against Mumbai attack mastermind and proscribed Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed in two terror financing cases, Pakistani media reported.

ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta will announce the verdicts in both cases on February 8, according to reports.

In July last year, the top 13 members of the JuD, including Saeed, were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

Subsequently, Saeed was arrested by the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department on charges of terror financing while he was travelling from Lahore to Gujranwala.

According to the CTD, JuD was financing terrorism from the massive funds collected through non-profit organisations and trusts including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, Muaz Bin Jabal Trust, etc.

In December, last year, Saeed was indicted on charges of terror financing.

The indictment came ahead of a meeting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) later this year which will decide whether Pakistan will be blacklisted over its failure to curb terror funding.