Pakistan: Hafiz Saeed pleads not guilty on terrorism financing charges

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief, Hafiz Saeed on Friday pleaded not guilty on Friday in a second case on charges of financing terrorism, news agency Reuters reported while quoting lawyers.

Arrested by Pakistan's counterterrorism police in July, Saeed was presented in an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan's Lahore city today. He was booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

Founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Saied was indicted on similar charges in another case on December 11.

The indictments came ahead of a meeting of world financial watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) early next year that will decide whether to blacklist Pakistan for its failure to curb terror financing.

The global taskforce kept the country on its grey list for an extended period up to February 2020 and warned that Islamabad would be blacklisted if it did not comply with the remaining 22 out of 27 points related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing.