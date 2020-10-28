Pakistan battles coronavirus 'second wave', partial lockdown imposed in Islamabad, several other cities

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, Pakistan government on Wednesday imposed a partial lockdown in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi including capital Islamabad among other cities.

The Pakistan government laid down strict COVID-19 rules making wearing masks compulsory in confined spaces especially in public transport, markets and railways stations.

The authorities also decided to close all commercial activities including shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants by 10pm local time with essential services namely hospitals and medical stores allowed to remain open.

The new rules will come into force from Thursday, October 29, the government notification said.

Several other cities including Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar and Quetta were also put under partial lockdown.

Special Assistant Pakistan Prime Minister (SAPM) Imran Khan on health Dr Faisal Sultan said that the country was experiencing a "second wave" as an Islamabad court ordered imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for two months to ensure people wear masks in public places in the capital.

"We fear a second wave could come and there are some indications that our cases are rising a little bit," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned citizens.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 330,516 with 6,766 fatalities reported in the country. Sindh province in Pakistan has reported over 144,7600 cases so far with the death toll climbing to over 2,610.

On Tuesday, Pakistan has reported 374 fresh COVID-19 cases with Punjab province reporting over 200 coronavirus cases for the second day consecutive day.