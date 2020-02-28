Pakistan: At least 30 killed, several injured in Road accident

At least 30 people were killed and several others were injured after a passenger bus hit a train in Pakistan's Sindh province on Friday, local media reported.

The accident happened at Rohri area in Sukkur district when the bus was trying to cross an open unmanned railway crossing and hit the train.

"At least eight bodies have been shifted to the nearest hospital as the rescue is still underway," the report quoted a senior police official as saying.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan. Most of the mishaps are caused due to reckless driving and bad roads.

In early August, at least 18 people, including women and children, were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a tanker.

Similarly, in July, 11 passengers were killed and several others sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash near Nawabshah in Sindh province.

(With inputs from agencies)