Pakistan Army says 'propaganda campaign by some quarters' to malign forces

Pakistan's Army said it had taken "note of recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign the Army".

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, "Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise."

Reports claim Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended a meeting in Rawalpindi. The Army chief was quoted by a local television channel as saying that the "Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities".

The development comes as social media channels in Pakistan reportedly criticised the role of the armed forces amid the change of guard in Pakistan as former prime minister Imran Khan was forced to step down after losing the no-confidence vote in Parliament and PMN-N leader Shehbaz Sharif took over as prime minister of the country.

Reports claim slogans were raised against the Army during PTI's protest rally in the country.

The country's Supreme Court ordered Imran's party to face the no-confidence vote after the opposition appealed against the Speaker's verdict. The opposition won the battle as 174 lawmakers voted to dismiss Imran as Shehbaz Sharif took over the reins amid high drama in Parliament.

Amid the political turmoil last week, reports claimed former the PTI chief had tried to impose martial law in the country as he attempted to sack Bajwa in order to provoke a military takeover of the country.

The Pakistan Army had earlier declared that it had nothing to do with the political crisis in the country as former prime minister Imran Khan sought to dissolve parliament during the initial no-confidence vote.

