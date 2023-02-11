Pakistan agrees to IMF conditions on release of $1.1 bln funding

Pakistan said that it has agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions amid the economic crisis, but the staff-level agreement with the lender is still pending.

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday (February 10) that the nation agreed with the IMF on the clauses to release about $1.1 billion in critical funding. The minister added that the payout was delayed due to "routine procedures".

Dar said, "God willing, we will try to complete the IMF programme for the second time in Pakistan's history with the same spirit." His statement came hours after an IMF mission left Islamabad after 10 days of talks.

To tackle the worsening economic crisis, the South Asian nation reached out to an international financial institution to secure a loan.

The nation is in desperate need of financial support to keep its economy afloat. The payment is part of a $6.5 billion IMF bailout Pakistan signed in 2019, but it has been stalled since last December.

A report by Pakistan-based media outlet DAWN mentioned that the authorities have agreed with the IMF on conditions such as: imposing taxes amounting to Rs170 billion (PKR), minimising untargeted subsidies in the gas and energy sectors, ensuring that there is zero addition to the gas sector’s circular debt and a couple of more points regarding petroleum development levy and BISP.

(With inputs from agencies)

