Pakistan, Afghanistan to hold talks about cross-border terrorism, ‘shared security concerns’

Pakistan senior official and special representative on Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, is expected to travel to Kabul, for a three-day visit and hold key bilateral talks between Islamabad and the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, sources told WION, on Tuesday (July 18). This comes as the return of the Afghan Taliban to power has reportedly led to a surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan. Pakistan-Afghanistan relations Durrani, who was appointed as a special representative by the incumbent Pakistan Minister Shehbaz Sharif, earlier this year, will be facilitating the talks in Kabul as relations between the two neighbouring countries remain complicated.

The source who spoke to WION on the condition of anonymity, said that while the decision for the visit was proposed before the recent incidents, it is likely that the issue of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will be a key subject of discussion during the talks.

The TTP, according to officials in Islamabad is operating from Afghanistan and has reportedly claimed several attacks across Pakistan in recent months.

This is also what made Durrani’s appointment crucial as his predecessor Mohammad Sadiq’s resignation came following the unsuccessful peace talks with the banned outfit.

Earlier this year, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, during his visit also urged Islamabad and TTP to hold discussions. What do we know about the upcoming talks? Recently, Pakistan brought up the concern of TTP terrorists operating from Afghan territory, which has raised tensions and prompted the need for bilateral discussions between the two neighbouring countries, the source told WION.

Additionally, the talks are also expected to address various important issues of mutual interest and cooperation between Islamabad and Kabul.

The discussions are also said to be a crucial opportunity, as both nations navigate through regional challenges, to strengthen diplomatic ties and find potential solutions to shared security concerns. Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan Furthermore, the return of the Afghan Taliban to power in August 2021 has reportedly led to a surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan.



According to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an independent think tank, the country has witnessed a 79 per cent increase in terror activities during the first half of 2023.

The report highlights that 271 militant attacks have occurred during this period, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuries to 656 individuals.





