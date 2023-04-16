Report claims Afghanistan and Pakistani Taliban 'collaborated' on attacks targeting Pak law enforcement

Media reports indicate that Afghanistan Taliban and the Pakistani Taliban formally called the Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan "collaborated" on a spate of recent attacks that targeted Pakistan's security establishment and law enforcement.

As per a report by The Express Tribune citing an anonymous senior Pakistan counter-terrorism officer, the Afghan Taliban actively participated in the said attacks.

"Our details show that in every 'tashkil' (movement) if ten TTP members were dispatched, five or four would be Afghan citizens," said the officer.

He further revealed that over the past three months, 51 Afghan militants have been killed in targeted intelligence-based operations carried out by Pakistan's military, police and the Counter-Terrorism Department.

"Even in the attack on the police station in Karachi, two of the terrorists involved were Afghan citizens," he disclosed, adding that the regime in Afghanistan has been asked to help ensure "peace and stability" in the country.

"We have informed and warned the Kabul Regime about the recent surge in the militancy across Pakistan and the participation of Afghan Taliban in these activities. We have demanded that they play their role in ensuring peace and stability in our country," he said.

The Express Tribune's source further said that there were reports of more movement by Afghan Taliban in the upcoming spring season.

The report further quoted a senior journalist from North Waziristan who speaking on the condition of anonymity confirmed that many attackers could be traced back to Afghanistan.

"Three of the last ten suicide attacks in North Waziristan were traced back to Afghanistan," he said, adding that this "shows that the bonds (between TTP and Afghan Taliban) are still at place and TTP is enjoying backing from Kabul."

The merger of Taliban groups has strengthened the TTP in Pakistan. With the Taliban back in power in Afghanistan, the TTP has reportedly regained its footprint in Pakistan's erstwhile tribal regions.

According to a former Afghan security analyst Fawad Lamay, the TTP and the Afghan Taliban are two sides of the same coin. He said that "with the Taliban back in power in Afghanistan, the TTP leadership now freely moves from one side to another, from border areas to main lands. It conducts meetings and more specifically has received intelligence from the Emirate-e-Islami (Afghan Taliban)."

"It would be a lie to believe that the Emirate-e-Islami have broken off ties with other Jihadi group," he added.

Recent reports indicate that the Balochistan Liberation Army has verbally agreed to an alliance with the TTP. A group of TTP from the Bannu Domail area and Abu Zar Fidae from the Peshawar adjacent Bara Tehsil of Khyber tribal district have reportedly also announced their alliance.

(With inputs from agencies)

