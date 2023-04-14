Focus on our Pakistan: Army chief calls for shunning debate of 'Naya', 'Purana' Pakistan, says report

Pakistan Army chief General Syed Asim Munir on Friday (April 14) urged lawmakers to focus on "our Pakistan" instead of a debate over "Naya" (news) or "Purana" (old) Pakistan. According to a report by the Express Tribune, General Munir was speaking to members of the National Assembly in an in-camera meeting to brief them about the prevailing security situation.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, top military officials, and four provincial chief ministers among others.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan, but it assumed greater significance given the current political tensions where the government and Supreme Court are at loggerheads with each other over the issue of holding elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) as well as clipping discretionary powers of the chief justice.

"We should leave the discussion of 'Naya' (new) and 'Purana' (old) Pakistan and talk about "our Pakistan,” General Munir said which was met with applause from the lawmakers, the Express Tribune reported on Friday.

Munir said that the elected representatives of the people should determine Pakistan's destiny and the army would fully support them in the journey towards the development and success of the country.

The army chief also conceded that talking to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was a mistake. He asserted that terrorists have no other option but to accept the state`s writ. He expressed disappointment at the outcome of negotiations with terrorists, as it resulted in further groupings of such elements.

General Munir further said that security forces were ready to maintain peace in Pakistan and that intelligence-based operations were being conducted daily in this regard.

