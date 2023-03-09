Afghanistan: Taliban governor of Balkh province killed in blast, say police

The governor of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan's Balkh province was killed in a blast at his office on Thursday (March 9). Speaking to the news agency AFP, Asif Waziri said the governor Mohammad Dawood Muzammil and one other person were killed in the explosion. Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that Muzammil was martyred in an explosion by the enemies of Islam.

It is not yet known what caused the explosion and further details are awaited.

Mohammad Dawood Muzammil is one of the highest-ranking Taliban officials to be killed in such a circumstance since the group took over Afghanistan in 2021. Muzammil was initially appointed as the governor of the eastern province of Nangarhar where he led the fight against Islamic State before he was moved to Balkh last year.

Muzammil's death comes a day after he met two deputy prime ministers and other senior officials visiting Balkh to review a major irrigation project in northern Afghanistan, a government statement said, AFP reported.

Violence across Afghanistan has dramatically dropped since the Taliban came to power. However, the security situation in the war-torn country has again deteriorated with the Islamic State claiming several deadly attacks.

Several attacks have rocked the Balkh province, some claimed by the Islamic State. In December last year, a roadside bomb killed seven petroleum company employees aboard a bus in Mazar-i-Sharif city of the province. Also in December, 19 people were killed and 24 injured by a blast at a madrassa in Aybak, southeast of the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE