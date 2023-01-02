Pakistan says will target TTP on Afghan soil, Taliban says things can be resolved by dialogue

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a recent interview with a Pakistani news channel said that Islamabad may target Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts on Afghanistani soil. Reacting to the statement the Taliban government on Sunday said it would not let anyone attack Islamic Emirate.

Talking to a news channel Rana said "When these problems arise, we first ask Afghanistan, our Islamic brother nation, to eliminate these hideouts and hand over these individuals to us, but if that doesn't happen, what you mentioned is possible.”

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan and especially in the past couple of months, Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in terrorism incidents mostly in the Khyber Pkahtwnka and Balochistan.

According to the statistics by an Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), compared to November in December 2022 the number of militant attacks increased by 44 per cent.

Responding to Rana, as per Geo TV, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that they would not allow anyone to attack Afghanistan, adding that the nation wants good relations with Pakistan and Islamabad's officials should use caution while speaking.

"No country has the right to attack another nation's territory. There is no legislation in the world that permits such a transgression. If anyone has any worries, they should share them with the Islamic Emirate since it has sufficient forces and can take action," he said.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense too said that Pakistan's remarks are baseless and provocative and that any dispute should be resolved by dialogue.

