Pakistan army chief urges 'national consensus' to fight terrorism challenges and economy crisis

General Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said that a "national consensus" is needed to address the current economic issues and to fight the other challenges posed by terrorism.

The COAS was the chief guest at the parade held at Pakistan Naval Academy and he addressed the commissioning parade of the 118th Midshipmen and 26th Short Service Commission.

"Pakistan is passing through one of the most critical junctures and this requires the development of natio­nal consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the challenges of economy and terrorism," the army chief said as quoted by local media outlets.

Pakistan reported a rise in terrorist attacks across the border with Afghanistan in recent days. While responding to the impending threats, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recently said the United States is willing to provide funds to Pakistan to enhance border security for preventing cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the army chief congratulated the commissioning term for the successful completion of training and for becoming guardians of the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

He said that the "maritime domain is continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement, wherein only those navies would prevail and prove effective that would align with professionalism and modern trends of warfare".

