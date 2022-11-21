Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing re-opened after hostilities

Pakistan on Monday (November 21) reopened a border crossing with Afghanistan which was shut for trade and transit. The crossing was closed post clash between security forces last week. In an another clash, three people were wounded. The border crossing is situated between Pakistani town of Chahman and Afghan district of Spin Boldak.

Abdul Hameed Zehri, Deputy Commissioner of Chahman said the southwestern crossing was reopened after dialogue between Pakistani and Afghan Taliban officials on Sunday. Zeri added that Thousands of people and hundreds of trucks that had been stranded on both sides were able to cross the border on Monday.

The separate hostilities that started on Monday were in the northwestern Pakistan district of Kurram, said Munib Zadran, a police spokesman for bordering Paktia province.

A Pakistani security official was quoted by Reuters as saying that fresh exchange of fire killed one member of border personnel and wounded nine other people.

There was no immediate response from Pakistani military. But a Pakistani security official told Reuters that there has been regular border management coordination with Afghan authorities, adding that details of Afghan investigations into last week's hostilities will be shared with Pakistan in due course.

Disputes linked to the miles long border have been a bone of contention between the neighbouring countries for decades.

(With inputs from agencies)

