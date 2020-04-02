Pakistan: 3 nationals with travel history to India, test positive for coronavirus

Three Pakistani nationals who were part of the group of five who travelled from India to Pakistan through a special arrangement between the countries' governments have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials in Lahore told WION.

The three Pakistani nationals, including a patient, his attendant and the donor, were in India on a medical visa. They had come for a liver transplant which was successful and was carried out at a prominent hospital in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Punjab government’s health department officials informed that 5 Pakistani nationals were shifted to government quarantine centres on the March 29 upon their arrival at Lahore from India. All five were tested for the virus, three have been tested positive while reports of the other two are awaited, the statement added.

The coronavirus patients are now being treated at the services hospital in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the staff who received the five nationals at the Wagah border have also been put under quarantine, Immigration authorities in Pakistan told WION. They will also be tested for the virus, this includes two immigration officials and one customs officer.

Pakistan currently has over 2,000 COVID-19 positive patients, with 27 deaths and 89 recoveries.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly been pointing out in his public addresses that the corona pandemic will continue for some time in the country.