Coronavirus cases rise to over 2,200 in Pakistan; 31 dead

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan shot up to 2,238 with 31 people dead.

The cases of the virus in Punjab surged to 845 with Sindh continuing to record a high number of cases with 709 patients hit by COVID-19.

Balochistan recorded 164 cases with the country's capital Islamabad recording 276 cases.

As the number of cases continues to grow, the Pakistan Army chief called for "national unity" to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The Commander of Army Air Defence Command, Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, has been designated as chief coordinator of NCOC,” ISPR said in a statement as Pakistan prepares to fight the pandemic.

Balochistan reported six new cases with Sindh reporting one more death with 33 new cases detected with Karachi most affected.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that twenty-one per cent of those hit by the virus have recovered numbering 82.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's minister for planning and development Asad Umar said that restrictions in the country will continue to be in place till at least April 14.