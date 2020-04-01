Confirmed coronavirus cases surge to over 2,000 in Pakistan; 26 dead

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to over 2,000 in Pakistan with 26 deaths reported in the country.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 2,039 in the country.

Sindh province continued to record a large number of cases mounting to 676 with Punjab province reporting 708 cases. According to the government, over 14,000 people have been tested for coronavirus with Punjab recording 32 new cases on Tuesday.

At least 32 new cases were also confirmed from Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reports said.

There are 158 cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan's restive Balochistan region.

According to the government, at least 82 people have recovered from the virus.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan approved a relief package to fight coronavirus even as the country deployed Rangers to ensure the smooth movement of goods in the country.

Pakistan so far hasn't implemented a lockdown with PM Imran asserting that a nationwide shutdown will affect poor people in the country.

The country's engineers and scientists including those of other government departments have decided to take a pay cut during the month to fight the virus, the government said.