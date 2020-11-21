Pakistan: 1300 year old ancient Hindu temple discovered in Swat district

A Hindu temple has been discovered in Pakistan's Swat district by a group of Pakistani and Italian archaeological experts.

The discovery was announced on November 19 after an excavation project at Barikot Ghundai. The discovered temple is believed to be 1300 years old and was built during the Hindu Shahi period. The temple is believed to be of Lord Vishnu.

The Hindu Shahis or Kabul Shahis (850-1026 CE) was a Hindu dynasty that ruled the Kabul Valley (eastern Afghanistan), Gandhara (modern-day Pakistan), and present-day northwestern India.

This temple was found by the experts at a mountain in northwest Pakistan’s Swat district. They also found traces of cantonment and watchtowers near the temple site. A water tank was also found near the site of the newly discovered temple site, which the experts believe was being used by the Hindus for bathing before worshipping to Lord Vishnu.

This is the first temple of the Ghandhara civilisation to be discovered in this region, Dr. Luka, head of the Italian archaeological mission informed. Swat district, however, has been home to a few more thousand-year-old archaeological sites, but the traces of previous existence of Hindu Shahi period have been discovered for the first time.

Swat district is known for its tourist attractions which include cultural, religious and archaeological sites, and also adorns beautiful natural beauty. Several places of worship of Buddhism are also situated in Swat district.