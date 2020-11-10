First Hindu temple in UAE's Abu Dhabi set to be completed in 2022

According to a media report, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi is set to be adorned with Hindu scriptures and epics including popular motifs from the Gulf countries.

Reports said the construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir was released in a video posted on its website.

The masterplan which was completed early this year includes a library, community centre and classroom in the compound in Abu Mureikhah area.

Ashok Kotecha, the spokesperson of the temple said that the carvings include portions of India’s geography and Hindu belief systems which includes the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The spokesman said that the work has been proceeding under the guidance of India and UAE amid the coronavirus pandemic with stonework continuing in India.

The work for the temple started in December with the foundation stone laid in April last year.

The temple is due to be completed in 2022.