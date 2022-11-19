Pak HC urges Shehbaz govt to protect Imran Khan as he may be assassination attempt target again

The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Aamer Farooq on Friday (Nov 18) said that there is a high possibility that former prime minister and PTI leader Imran Khan might be the target of another assassination attempt, adding that it's the duty of the administration to take action against the looming threat and conduct an investigation.

The comments from the chief justice came during the hearing of a petition from shopkeepers over road restrictions brought on by Khan's long march protest.

As reported by Dawn, the judge said that there is a high possibility of another target on Khan while citing intelligence inputs.

The chief justice further asked the party to resubmit its request for permission to hold its long march calling for early elections. He continued that if the matter is not solved, the party can also submit a fresh petition.

"It is the administration’s discretion if they want to give permission for D-Chowk or F-9 park. The same was ordered by the Supreme Court as well," Farooq said.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday (Nov 17) also rejected a petition to halt Khan's long march, stating that its a political problem and should be solved politically.

For now, the hearing has been adjourned to November 22.