Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to amend law to 'retain' future Army chief's and other officers

While the date for picking the next Pakistan Army chief draws closer, the Shehbaz Sharif government is mulling amending the laws to have greater authority over the re-appointment of the army boss.

Reportedly, the Sharif administration is willing to amend the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 which will allow the prime minister to retain any candidate through a simple notification. Currently, the constitutional process is complex as well as tedious.

According to local media reports, the changes proposed were already approved by the ministry of defence last month. The next step will be presenting the amended legislation before the Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC), after which it will head to the parliament.

The news of the amendment did not go down well with the opposition as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari took to Twitter and called out the goverment.

"So govt intends to amend Section 176:2 a of 1952 Army Act by inserting the word 'retention" after the word 'reappointment' & the word "resignation" after the word 'release'. Summary was sent to CCLC (was 3rd agenda item) but mtg postponed as absconder NS directed Dar be in CCLC," tweeted Mazari.

She added that the amendment was a way for Sharif to install his 'men' in the army.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has come under scanner recently for meeting his elder brother Nawaz Sharif and discussing the appointment of the next army chief.

Subseqeuently, PTI chief Imran Khan targeted the brothers and said they were creating a spectacle by choosing the next Army chief in London.

"Today, a spectacle is taking place in London. Nowhere does such a scene takes place. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in London. What is the purpose of the meeting? Talks are being held on the decision to choose the Pakistan army chief," said Khan

"The important decisions of the country are taken abroad and by those who have looted Pakistan for the last 30 years," he added.

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is to retire later this month after a six-year tenure and PM Sharif is yet to name his successor.

(With inputs from agencies)

