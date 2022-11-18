Imran Khan denies corruption over $2m gifts from Saudi leader

Former Pakistan Prime Minister on Friday denied the accusations that he illegally sold items worth over $2 million given to him by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman. Khan has been accused of corruption and illegally selling an antique watch, gold pen, ring, and cufflings for $2 million. The gifts were given to him by the Saudi leader when Khan was visiting Riyadh in 2019.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, a Dubai-based businessman, Farooq Zahoor, claimed on a TV channel that he bought gifts in cash from Imran Khan's close friend in the United Arab Emirates.

Khan has emphatically denied the allegations. He said that it's part of a "conspiratorial campaign" to malign him through consistent attempts of "character assassination".

Toshakhana issue and Imran Khan's ouster from power

The sale of state gifts by Khan, known as the Toshakhana issue, became a major political scandal in Pakistan after the election commission of Pakistan disqualified and barred him from elections for five years. The Election Commission also accused him of “false statements and incorrect declarations” about gifts he received from foreign leaders while in power.

During the Mughal era, Toshakhana referred to the “treasure houses” kept by the Indian subcontinent’s princely rulers to store and display gifts they received during their reign. The name is now given to a government department where the gifts given to state officials are kept.

Khan has challenged the disqualification verdict in the Islamabad High Court.

Since Khan was ousted from power in April after a no-confidence vote, controversies have erupted over his alleged attempts to disrupt Pakistan's political processes. He has been rallying against the government and demanding elections. He was wounded in an assassination attempt on November 3 for which he accused the current Prime Minister, interior minister and a senior intelligence officer for attempt on his life.

