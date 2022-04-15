Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif accuses Imran Khan of selling state gifts in Dubai for over $700,00

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday accused his predecessor Imran Khan of selling gifts received by Pakistan from foreign nations for over US $773,000 (approx.).

He alleged that Khan took gifts from the Toshakhana and sold them in Dubai.

“I can confirm that Imran Khan took gifts from Toshakhana and sold them in Dubai for Rs140 million,” the PM said during a meeting with senior journalists at PM House, The News International reported.

“Valuable gifts include diamond jewellery, bracelets, watches and sets,” he added.

The gifts given by the dignitaries of a foreign state are put in the state depository, called Toshakhana—a government-owned entity formed in 1974 under the control of Cabinet Division of Pakistan.

According to Pakistani laws, the public gifts can either be deposited to the repository, or it can be kept by state officials by paying half of the price.

But, if they neither submit the gift nor deposit half of the price, then the act becomes illegal.

The accusations were made a day after Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency initiated a probe against Khan for allegedly gifting a necklace to his personal assistant Zulfikar Bukhari who, in turn, had sold it to a jeweller in Lahore for Rs 180 million (over US $994,000 approx.)

That expensive necklace was supposed to be deposited in Toshakhana, Pakistan's The Express Tribune reported.

But Khan had paid only a fraction of the amount, and not half the price as stipulated by Pakistani laws.

Meanwhile, former minister Fawad Chaudhry refuted Sharif's statement, accusing the latter of "throwing dirt on Imran Khan".

Fawad claimed that Khan bought a watch — that he received from a foreign country — from the government of Pakistan and sold it.

"What is the offence if the [then] prime minister sold the watch he bought from the government?" Fawad was quoted as saying

"It doesn't matter if the watch is worth Rs50 million or 100 million...if it is mine and I sold it, there shouldn't be any objection."

(With inputs from agencies)