Pak army conspiring to put me in jail for 10 yrs: Imran Khan continues 'London plan' rhetoric

Continuing his rhetoric of the 'London plan', Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan targeted the country's army alleging that it is conspiring to put him in jail for 10 years under sedition charges, as per reports.

Since he was ousted in the no-confidence motion in April 2022, Imran Khan has been saying that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government is trying to scrap all cases against the country's former premier Nawaz Sharif. Now, changing his pitch a little bit, Imran Khan is claiming that the Pakistan establishment is trying to put him behind bars for a decade.

This comes after PTI announced that it will file FIR against Punjab Rangers and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for planning to 'abduct' Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court premises.

On early Monday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief said, "So now the complete London plan is out. Using the pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum (Khan's wife) in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten years."

The 70-year-old Imran Khan held a meeting with other PTI leaders at his Lahore residence. "To ensure that there is no public reaction, they have done two things -- first deliberate terror is unleashed not just on PTI workers but on common citizens as well. Second, the media is totally controlled and muzzled."

"This is a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won't come out. And tomorrow they will again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open). Meanwhile, as we speak, houses are being broken in and shamelessly police are manhandling the women of the houses," he added.

Islamabad High Court granted two-weeks bail to Imran Khan which will end on 17 May. Khan said that he will fight for Haqeeqi Azaadi till the "last drop of my blood because for me death is preferable than to be enslaved by these assortments of crooks."

"I urge all my people to remember that we have pledged LA Illah ha illalah, that we bow to no one except the One (Allah). If we bow to the idol of fear there will only be humiliation and dismemberment for our future generations. Countries where there is injustice and law of jungle prevails, don't survive for long."

Imran Khan will appear before Lahore High Court today in connection to the case over violent protests that gripped Pakistan after the arrest of the former prime minister.