Pak Air Chief met Sri Lankan PM ahead of India visit, offered assistance 

Ahead of his visit to India, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had met Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan last week.

According to reports, Khan and Rajapaksa met in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo last week. During the meet, Khan offered assistance to Sri Lankan Air Force.

As per reports, Pakistan is eyeing to offer professional expertise and technical training to Sri Lankan Airforce.

"Talking to visiting Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has acknowledged Pakistan's unwavering support to Sri Lanka in any hour of need," read a tweet posted by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of Pakistan.

The ties between the Rajapaksa brothers and Pakistan military go deep in the past.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister is on a five-day visit to India. As part of the visit, Rajapaksa visited Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on Monday.

On Sunday, Rajapaksa offered prayers at Sarnath Buddhist Temple during his visit to Varanasi.

Rajapaksa landed in the New Delhi on February 7 and held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two sides focused on expanding cooperation over terrorism as well as promoting joint economic projects in Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from ANI)



