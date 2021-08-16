On streets of Afghanistan, an air of despair surround the end of 20-year war

Kabul today is a very different place than it was just a few days ago.

The passage of time seems to have passed backwards, 20 years to be exact.

The Taliban are in the city, and the people are scrambling to flee. Governments have abandoned their offices, everyone just wants to get out of the godforsaken city.

Compared to the previous days, something has changed drastically. One of the most striking differences is that people on the street have changed their clothing, from jeans and T-shirts to traditional shalwar kameez, and no women are seen on the roads.

Traffic is backed up near the airport. People are engaged in a mad scramble for flights that have been cancelled - as well as for military flights to which civilians don't have access.

Eyewitness reports talk of American helicopters circling the air overhead for hours, with pilots looking down. The American pilots knew that the Taliban were in the city, nothing they did could now prevent the capture of the capital.

Shots ring out throughout the day. There's fear in the air, people are scared, what is going to happen.

Eyewitness account tells of US embassy staff being shuttled to the international airport by helicopters during the day as road travel was considered too dangerous.

Taliban troops were seen marching through the heart of the country's government just outside the presidential palace.

For days now, tension has been at an all-time high in Kabul. The streets, which are usually crowded with people and cars, are now deserted.

Checkpoints for both the military and law enforcement remain unmanned, once again, Afghan troops seem to have vanished.

Many people are walking around with their belongings, looking for a place to stay. Many are from Mazar and have just arrived trying to escape battles throughout the country.

The day the Taliban returned - triumphant after 20 years - will be remembered by all.