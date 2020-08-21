Now, Pakistan's railway minister threatens 'nuclear war' against India

As Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government completes its first two years in office this week, his country seems to be having the worst week it's history.

On Monday, the ''all-weather'' friendship between China-Pakistan failed the test of monsoon after the ceiling of the Islamabad International Airport, made by China State Construction Engineering Corporation, collapsed after heavy rainfall.

Pakistan's army chief Bajwa arrived in Saudi Arabia on the same day, its embassy in Riyadh said, amid a diplomatic spat that has threatened Riyadh's financial life line to the cash-strapped South Asian nation.

On Tuesday, Imran Khan received his two-years work report, in which he failed miserably.

On Wednesday, Bajwa returned to his country sans glory, medals and any sort of aid.

On Thursday, reports came that the country is harassing a Palestinian envoy to sell his car, exposing the country's attitude towards the race.

On Friday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi accompanied by his officers is paid an official visit to Hainan, China.

However, no Chinese official turned up to the airport for their guest's official welcome. Before departing for his visit, Qureshi had boasted how he will lead the Pakistan side in the Second Round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue and how the visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" and deepen strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues.

Pakistan and China are longtime allies and partners in the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has seen Beijing pledge over $60 billion for infrastructure projects in Pakistan, central to China’s wider Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to develop land and sea trade routes in Asia and beyond.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Railways minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed prophesied a "nuclear war" against India, saying there will be a "bloody and final war".

In an interview Ahmed said Islamabad has "small" and "perfect" weapons, that will save Muslim lives and target other regions. He also said that Pakistan's weapons can also reach the Indian state of Assam, adding that next 4-6 months will be very critical, in a reference to elections in the United States.

Pakistan is an expert of making empty threats and absurd statements when India is concerned. The most lethal weapon in the country's arsenal, Babur II cruise missile has a range of 750kms. Whereas, the distance between Islamabad to Assam is 2000kms.

Babur II is cheap, inferior copy of India's Nirbhay nuclear missile. It also failed its test launch twice in 2018 and March this year.

Ali Amin Gandapur, Federal minister for Pak-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, also claimed that Pakistan has included PoK in its map.