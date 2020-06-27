Nepal to reopen its second border point with China for supply of essential goods

Nepal has decided to reopen its second border point with China after five months of coronavirus lockdown for the supply of essential goods like construction material and equipment necessary for hydropower and airport projects.

Nepal on January 29 closed its two border points with China -- Tatopani and Rasuwagadhi -- to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Tatopani border point was opened on April 8 to bring medicines and health equipment from China.

The two countries have now agreed to resume one-way traffic to Nepal through the Rasuwagadhi border, the Kathmandu Post reported.

The exact date to reopen the border has not been finalised.

Reopening the border point had been discussed between authorities from the two countries at the Nepal-China Friendship Bridge (Miteri Bridge) on Wednesday.

As per the agreement, Chinese cargo drivers will drop the goods at Nepal border point. Once the Chinese loaders and drivers return, Nepali drivers and loaders will receive the shipment and take them to the respective places.

Initially, four trucks will be allowed daily. The number will be increased gradually.

A large number of equipment of Bhairahawa and Pokhara international airports has been stranded in the border point after the lockdown was imposed in January.

Nepal has so far reported 12,309 coronavirus cases with 28 deaths.

(with inputs from PTI)