Nepal president appoints new foreign minister, set to attend UNGA

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday appointed Nepali Congress leader Narayan Khadka as the country’s foreign minister on the recommendation of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Prime Minister Deuba is yet to give a full shape to the cabinet. It’s been over two months since he has assumed the office and has been functioning under four cabinet ministers and a state minister.

Also read | Talks to move ahead with US-based MCC, says Nepal PM Deuba

Deuba himself was leading the foreign ministry for the past two months among many other portfolios.

“President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba appointed Narayan Khadka as the Foreign Minister as per Article 76 (9) of the Constitution,” Office of the president said in the appointment letter.

Also read | Nepal PM reorganises cabinet, appoints three deputy Prime Ministers

The 25 member cabinet now has three Congress Ministers and one minister of State while the main power ally, the CPN-Maoist has two ministers at the Centre.

Leaders of coalition parties said that discussion on who will get how many ministries are still ongoing.

Also read | SAARC foreign ministers' meet cancelled over Pak row on Afghan 'empty' seat

Deuba will remain prime minister for a year and a half until elections are held, two months gone and the government is yet finalise the distribution of ministerial portfolios among the ruling alliance.

The newly-appointed Foreign Minister Khadka is all set to lead a delegation to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly and will leave for the US tonight.