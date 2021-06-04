Nepal PM reorganises cabinet, appoints three deputy Prime Ministers

After joining hands with Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on Friday, reconstituted his cabinet.

Ten Janata Samajwadi Party leaders have been included in the Oli-led cabinet and among which two have been appointed as the state ministers.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of offices and secrecy to the new cabinet as the ministers at Shital Niwas, the office of the President.

Special Economic Advisor to PM Moti Lal Dugar told WION that there are currently seven portfolios under Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli which includes Defence Ministry and Home Ministry.

He said the portfolios under the PM will be assigned to other leaders in the coming days.

PM Oil appointed UML leader Bishnu Poudel as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Raghubir Mahaseth as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and JSP leader Rajendra Mahato as Deputy Prime Minister and Urban Development Minister.

In the previous government, UML general secretary Ishwor Pokharel was the only deputy prime minister.

Sher Bahadur Tamang has replaced Hridayesh Tripathi as the new Health Minister.

JSP leader Sarad Singh Bhandari has been appointed as the new Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister. Earlier, the ministry was led by CPN-Maoist leader Top Bahadur Rayamajhi.

Anil Kumar Jha has been given charge of Ministry of Water Supply, Laxman Lal Karna has been given charge of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Ministry, Bimal Prasad Shrivastav is in charge of Labour, Employment and Social Security Ministry and Uma Shankar Aragaria has been appointed as Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister.

Similarly, Chanda Chaudhary has become the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizen and Ekwal Mia has become the Minister for Youth and Sports.

Chandrakant Chaudhary will be the Minister of State for Energy and Renuka Gurung Women and Children.

Earlier, when the Prime Minister tried to get a vote of confidence, 12 out of 32 JSP MPs voted against him.

The Upendra Yadav faction has said that Mahanta Thakur, Rajendra Mahato, Laxman Lal Karna and Sarvendranath Shukla have been expelled from the party while the Mahanta Thakur faction has also expelled Upendra Yadav from the party.