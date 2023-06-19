Nepal floods: Five killed, 28 missing as monsoon rains trigger landslides and flooding

Severe flooding and landslides triggered by monsoon rains in eastern Nepal have resulted in deaths of two people, with 28 others reported missing, according to officials. The casualties One of the fatalities occurred in Sankhuwasabha district, where a worker at a hydropower project was found dead, while 17 other workers remain unaccounted for, reports the news agency AFP.

In the neighbouring Taplejung district, a man lost his life. Police have identified him as 30-year-old Ganesh Tamang. Three members of his family are currently missing after houses were swept away by a landslide. Santosh Rai, a resident of Panchkhapan Municipality-9 in Sankhuwasabha, was swept away by floods in the Hewakhola stream.

Also read | Nepal President Paudel suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Rishi Ram Kandel, a spokesperson for Nepali police, told reporters that "two bodies have been recovered, but 28 people are missing".

"We have intensified the search and rescue operation," he added.

In the neighbouring district of Panchthar, the landslides and floods resulted in the loss of two lives. Among the victims was a nine-year-old girl from Phalelung Rural Municipality-3. As per The Kathmandu Post, her house was struck by a landslide on Saturday night. After a search operation by locals that lasted for seven hours, she was eventually rescued from the debris. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at Panchthar District Hospital on Sunday afternoon. The missing people As per Mohanmani Ghimire, Sankhuwasabha's assistant chief district officer, rescue efforts have been hampered by damaged roads and bridges, posing significant challenges for the rescue teams trying to access the affected areas.

"Machinery and equipment for the hydropower project have been swept away," he said, adding "there are also reports of houses being damaged."

Also read | Taliban selling tickets to ruins of iconic Bamian Buddhas it blasted two decades ago

According to Reuters, local officials have reported that nine individuals are currently missing due to flash floods and landslides in the Taplejung and Panchthar districts, which are located along the eastern border of Nepal and adjacent to India.

Rescue workers have been unable to reach the hilly village of Sidingwa due to heavy rainfall, according to officials. The village is facing the risk of having at least 20 houses washed away, but the challenging weather conditions have hindered rescue efforts. Forecasts The situation remains highly precarious as meteorologists predict that the rain will persist for several more days, prompting alerts regarding rising river water levels.

Nepal and Monsoon rains

In Nepal, Monsoon rains are notorious for their widespread devastation.

These annual rains, which play a vital role in crop cultivation, typically start in mid-June and persist until September.

However, these rains also bring about devastating consequences, leading to the loss of hundreds of lives and numerous missing persons. The heavy rainfall triggers floods that submerge villages, destroy crops, and cause damage to infrastructure. This is a recurring occurrence in Nepal, a predominantly mountainous country situated between China and India.