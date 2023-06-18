Taliban sells tickets to ruins of iconic Bamian Buddhas it destroyed two decades ago

Over two decades after the previous Taliban government of Afghanistan blew up two great Buddha figures in Bamian, the extremist regime is focusing on selling tickets for the gaping hole in the 125-foor cliff where they once said.

Authorities have set up a ticket office at the foot of the larger of the two figures, where they charge Afghans 58 cents and foreigners $3.45 (₹282) to visit, Washington Post reported.

In 2001, Taliban founder Mullah Omar declared the Buddhas false gods and announced plans to destroy them. Despite relentless pursuance from around the world, the Taliban detonated explosives and fired antiaircraft guns to smash the immense sixth-century reliefs to pieces, as the world watched. Why this change of heart? Amid Taliban administration's vying for legitimacy from the rest of the world, Afghanistan is currently undergoing a massive economic crisis. The Taliban see the Buddha remnants as a potentially lucrative source of revenue and are working to draw tourism around the site.

Atiqullah Azizi, the Taliban's deputy culture minister, said in an interview. He said more than 1,000 guards have been assigned to protect cultural heritage across Afghanistan, restricting access and overseeing ticket sales.

Last month, at Kabul’s national museum senior Taliban officials were present at the inauguration of a prominent museum section dedicated to Buddhist artifacts. Destruction of Bamian Buddhas was 'good decision': Governor Meanwhile, Bamian provincial governor Abdullah Sarhadi said said that tourists should be steered toward other sites.

"We are Muslims," Sarhadi said in an interview. "We should follow the demands of God," adding, that destruction of iconic Buddhas was a "good decision".