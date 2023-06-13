Nepal President Paudel suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel has suffered a "heart attack" and underwent angioplasty on Tuesday after being admitted to Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre in Kathmandu, sources confirmed to ANI.

The 78-year-old ailing President was taken to the hospital earlier on Tuesday morning after he complained of chest pain. Upon examination, doctors concluded that the president was having "myocardial infarction" colloquially known as "heart attack".

"Doctors stated that the situation is caused by decreased or complete cessation of blood flow to a portion of the myocardium. There was 70 per cent blockage in one of the arteries on the right chamber of his heart," the official at the President's Office told ANI.

The doctors at Shahid Gangalal Hospital, a government-owned cardiovascular hospital have performed "angioplasty", a medical procedure where a balloon is used to stretch open a narrowed or blocked artery.

President Paudel was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and shortness of breath. "President has been advised to stay back at the hospital for the next two days in observation to oversee the functioning of the heart after angioplasty," the official added.

The hospital and the President's Office are yet to officially announce his hospitalization and comment on his health. The president is kept in VIP Cabin number six bed number 254 of the hospital.

Prior to Tuesday's admission, the president also had check-ups on Saturday. Paudel was taken to New Delhi on a Shree Airlines flight on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He returned back on April 30.

The Nepal president received treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Kathmandu over four days before being airlifted to Delhi. Paudel, who was admitted on April 5 of this year, was released after four nights.

The head of state had undergone a follow-up and was admitted to the hospital after falling short of breath and fainting. During the follow-up, doctors found an infection in his lungs and had been using medicines that are said to have failed to make a significant improvement in his health.

On March 13, senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel was sworn in as the Nepalese president.