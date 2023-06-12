Nepal 'Communist' PM’s visit to Hindu temples triggers debate

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s visit to Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu has triggered a debate in the country. Political parties have termed his visit a ‘politically motivated’ and ‘out of character’ move. For radical Communist leader Prachanda, this was his first visit to the premises of the temple.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his five cabinet ministers including Foreign Minister NP Saud. CPN UML senior leader Bishnu Rijal believes PM is portraying a ‘contradicting character’ as Maoists have always ‘criticised Hindu rituals’.

“During the 10-year-long insurgency, Maoist rebels prohibited the public from performing funeral rituals in their own Hindu traditions. They dismantled many Hindu temples in rural Nepal and executed many Hindu priests," Rijal told WION.

“Leadership should be responsible for its past. Now the same people are performing rituals at Hindu temples in yellow colour outfits. So, his visits to temples are questionable. We do not know if he (PM) is only doing this for political benefit or is there a real transformation,” he added.



Analysts say the leader of the Maoist revolution leads a party who has detested religion and discovering faith.



Former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai said on Facebook, ‘When the Prime Minister and the entire cabinet visit a religious place together, it takes a political dimension, and naturally, questions and concerns arise.

Foreign affairs experts believe there is a vote bank interest too behind this.

There is a growing realisation among major parties in Nepal that antagonizing the Hindu population, which constitutes 81 percent of the total population, is not in their interests.

This comes following his visit to India from May 31 to June 3.

Prachanda surprised Nepalese by visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in the state of Madhya Pradesh, where he performed an elaborate puja and offered 108 kilograms (kgs) of Rudraksha to the deity.

