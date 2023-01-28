Nepal: Flight services halted at Tribhuvan Airport due to server issue, later restored

Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal faced issues with the immigration server, airport officials said on Saturday (January 28). The officials also stated that all flights were halted after the issue was detected.

As quoted by India-based news agency PTI, the chief of Tribhuvan International Airport, Prem Nath Thakur, said: "It has been about an hour that we're attempting to resume the flights."

Thakur confirmed that the international service was halted because the immigration server was not working. Media reports suggested that it was restored after two hours.

Pokhara plane crash

The aviation sector in the Himalayan nation is at the centre of attention after the recent crash that killed all 72 people on board, including five Indians.

The tragic incident happened when Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport in the resort city of Pokhara, minutes before landing. The plane had taken off from the Tribhuvan International Airport.

The horrific crash emerged as another episode in the long and sad history of deadly plane crashes in Nepal. The air transport sector in Nepal has been plagued by accidents said to be because of poor maintenance, insufficient training and lax standards.

Singapore's Transport Ministry will analyse the black boxes of the Yeti Airlines flight.

As quoted by news agencies, MOT spokesperson in a statement on Thursday said that the Transport Ministry's (MOT) Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) will help retrieve and read the data from the twin-engine ATR-72 plane's flight recorder.

The Straits Times newspaper reported, quoting the spokesperson: "All investigation-related information, including the progress of investigations and the findings, will be handled by the Nepalese investigation authority."

