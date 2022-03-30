Nawaz Sharif gave Mumbai attack terrorist Ajmal Kasab's whereabouts to India, claims Pakistan minister

Pakistan's Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid, claimed that former PM Nawaz Sharif gave India a detailed account of Ajmal Kasab’s location.

"Nawaz Sharif was the one who leaked the details of Ajmal Kasab’s whereabouts to India," Sheikh Rasheed said while speaking at an event.

He added that Nawaz Sharif, a product of General Headquarters Gate number four, received funds from Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi, and Osama bin Laden.

He launched a stinging attack on the opposing parties, claiming that they are the ones who sold their conscience for money and tarnished the image of Pakistan.

The proceedings were deferred until March 31 after a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour.

On March 8, the Opposition parties filed a motion of no confidence in the government.

Because several PTI legislators have come out openly against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Opposition is certain that its motion will be passed.

(With inputs from agencies)