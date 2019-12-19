Musharraf's body to be hanged at Islamabad's D-Chowk if he dies before execution: Pak court's verdict

In its detailed verdict, Pakistan's Special Court has said that in case former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away before the execution of his death sentence then his body should be dragged to Islamabad's D-Chowk and hanged there, news agency ANI reported.

The Court stated the same in its 167-page-long detailed verdict.

The Special Court pronounced a death sentence to Musharraf on Tuesday in a high treason case.

"We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse is dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days," the verdict as cited by Pakistan Today stated.

A three-member bench headed by Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth had found Musharraf guilty under Article 6 of the Constitution. Musharraf had suspended the Constitution and imposed an emergency rule in Pakistan in the year 2007.

Meanwhile, Musharraf has called the High Court’s decision to sentence him to death a “personal vendetta”.

In a video released late night on Wednesday, Musharraf was seen speaking from his hospital bed in Dubai. He stated that the allegations against him were politically motivated.

The former Pakistan President, who was tried and sentenced in absentia, called the ruling "an unprecedented case wherein neither the defendant nor his lawyer was allowed to defend the case".