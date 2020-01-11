Pakistan: Multan Bar Association forbids non-Muslim lawyers from contesting council elections

In yet another example of subjugation of minorities in Pakistan, Multan bar association passed a resolution which forbids non-Muslim lawyers including Ahmadis to participate in the Bar council elections in the city, local media reported.

The resolution was presented by the lawyers of the district bar association of Multan.

It stated that the lawyers contesting bar elections will also need to submit an affidavit to prove their faith in Islam, Naya Daur reported.

Pakistan has been condemned internationally for cracking down on its minorities.

Islamabad has also reportedly been discriminating against its religious minorities, manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion to Islam among others, making Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas and Shias one of the most persecuted minorities in the region.

The condition of minorities is deplorable in Pakistan.

They have always been mistreated and suffered injustices from fellow civilians and the administration. Pakistan administration has always patronised religious, ethnic, cultural and racial disagreements to further their regime.