India-Maldives row: PM Muizzu seeks China's support to boost tourism

At a time when a Maldivian minister passed derogatory remarks against India which triggered sharp reactions from Indians to boycott the island country, President Mohamed Muizzu whilst in China is urging the nation to "intensify efforts" in sending more tourists.

"China was our (Maldives') number one market pre-Covid, and it is my request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position," an official readout said following his address to the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian Province on Tuesday (January 9).

Notably, there has been a slew of travel cancellations to Maldives by Indian tourists following the diplomatic row where one of the sitting ministers of Muizzu's government passed unwelcomed comments against Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Muizzu, who is known for his pro-China stance, is on a five-day state visit to China.

During his Tuesday (Jan 9) address, the Maldivian President said, "China remains one of our closest allies and development partners." He even went on to appreciate China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects launched in 2014 in the archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean.

Muizzu said that these initiatives "delivered the most significant infrastructure projects witnessed in Maldivian history."

It is also reported in Maldivian media that China and Maldives signed a USD 50 million project to develop an integrated tourism zone in Maldives. After the row following PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, Muizzu's government suspended three deputy ministers who made abusive posts against India.

Watch | Antony Blinken: Israel 'must stop' undercutting Palestinian's ability to govern × Meanwhile, in India, the number of inquiries for travel to Lakshadweep has increased. Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) President, Jyoti Mayal told WION that Maldives' Tour Operators and Travel Associations, in a letter to the organisation, have distanced themselves from the remarks by the sitting minister of Maldives. Notably, India was the largest contributor to the Maldives tourist market in 2023.