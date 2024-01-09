Inquiries for Lakshadweep surging, none for Maldives: TAAI President Jyoti Mayal to WION

Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) President, Jyoti Mayal told WION that there has been a surge in travel inquiries for Lakshadweep while there are none for Maldives right now. Mayal also noted that Maldives' Tour Operators and Travel Associations, in a letter to the organisation, have distanced themselves from the remarks by the sitting minister of Maldives.

Mayal spoke to WION in detail and addressed concerns within the Maldives travel industry while also spotlighting opportunities in domestic tourism. Notably, Mariyam Shiuna, a sitting Maldives minister, made some derogatory comments about India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he visited Lakshadweep.

"Maldives Tour Operators and Travel Associations are reaching out to TAAI because we have a MoU with the Associations and the Ministry of Tourism there for working together. They are saying that this was not the opinion of everyone and this is an individual opinion."

With many Indian tourists calling for a boycott of Maldives as a travel destination, Mayal said that it is the common man of Maldives who is paying the price of the row that erupted after derogatory remarks made by a sitting minister.

Highlighting the impact of political statements, Mayal stated, "When something like this happens, when some politician speaks, it is always the common man that gets affected. Everyone wants good business. Who does not want business from other countries so that they can prosper?"

"When we go ahead and go very vocal about it that we will not support Maldives, which is also very rightly so, because the views have come from a sitting minister. So obviously we will react and the common man bears the brunt and not the ministers."

India's domestic tourism market emerging

Mayal said that India does not solely rely on Maldives for tourism.

She pointed out that India has been actively promoting domestic destinations, particularly in the post-COVID era, with emerging markets and improved infrastructure.

"Especially post-COVID we have been selling domestic destinations a lot and it has become an emerging market and our infrastructure has got the best... I think from many others. We have last-mile connectivity, good hotels coming up, Bed and Breakfast coming up, and trains and flights have come in."

"The only thing where we are lacking right now is inbound tourism, but even those numbers will come up once the government realises what they have to put into it," she added while indicating a positive outlook for the tourism sector within India.

Lakshadweep as a travel destination

While Mayal spoke on the growing interest in Lakshadweep she also mentioned the existing connectivity challenges.

"One has to understand that the connectivity is not so great right now. With one flight.. and you need permits to visit the islands. One does not need a permit to visit Andaman and Nicobar island but Lakhshwadeep has always been a protected area. For instance, Taj is opening two resorts there. So all the hotel chains are going to look into it. Airlines are looking at it now. If the PM wants us to do this, who is going to stop us?"

However, with the Prime Minister's visit to the region, she is anticipating that there will now be increased investment and development.

"If Lakshadweep is what they want to bring as an emerging, beautiful, and high-end destination, it is the right time to do it. We have anyway missed out on a lot of opportunities when our infrastructure was not good. But as it is getting better and better, there is an opportunity on how we can promote our own country," she said.

Mayal said that the peak season for Maldives tourism is from September to April.

She noted that while sentiments were hurt due to the derogatory comments, immediate cancellations were unlikely due to substantial cancellation charges and difficulties in obtaining refunds, just as was the case during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During Covid, people were struggling to get refunds so people are not going to waste their money now," she added.

Responding to a question, Mayal concurred that it will take some time to understand if the number of Indian tourists to Maldives falls.