Maldives President Muizzu slammed for 'lies' about Indian military presence on island

Abdullah Shahid, former Maldives foreign minister slammed pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu for falsely claiming the presence of "thousands of Indian troops" on the South Asian archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean. Shahid, who also served as the president of the United Nations General Assembly (2021-2022), said that they were part of Muizzu's "string of lies".

Abdulla Shahid is the current president of former Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's Maldivian Democratic Party.

In a post on X, the former foreign minister said that there are no armed foreign soldiers stationed in the island nation. He said the Muizzu government's inability to provide the number of foreign troops in the island nation "speaks volumes".

"100 days in, it's clear: President Muizzu's claims of 'thousands of Indian military personnel' were just another in a string of lies. The current administration's inability to provide specific numbers speaks volumes. There are no armed foreign soldiers stationed in the country. Transparency matters, and the truth must prevail," Shahid said.

According to reports, there are just 88 Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives who are involved in operating an India-given Dornier aircraft and two helicopters. They maintain radar stations and help patrol Maldives' exclusive economic zone.

Phased replacement of Indian military personnel from Maldives

The governments of India and Maldives on Friday (Feb 2) agreed to a phased replacement of the Indian military personnel posted in the nation.

The development came amid New Delhi's emphasis on "mutually workable solutions" after President Muizzu called upon New Delhi to pull out its personnel from the island nation.

Meanwhile, campaigning for Maldives parliamentary elections has started from Monday (Feb 26) onwards.

The elections will take place on 17th March and are seen as a litmus test for President Muizzu's policies since he assumed charge in November. While Muizzu is the president of the nation, the parliamentary majority currently rests with Shahid's Maldivian Democratic Party.

The development comes after a diplomatic row over Maldivian politicians’ derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep in January. This led to a significant strain in bilateral ties between the two countries.