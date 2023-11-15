Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Pakistan, another strikes Afghan-Tajik border

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Pakistan on Wednesday early morning (Nov 15), reported India’s National Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the quake was located at latitude 35.96 and longitude 71.58, indicating a region close to the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

This comes amidst increased seismic activity in the South Asian region. A devastating 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal earlier this month, resulting in 153 fatalities and 160 injuries—the deadliest earthquake since 2015.

The depth of this earthquake in Pakistan was recorded at 18 kilometres. It hit the country at around 5:35 am local time.

The NCS in a social media post on X sad, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 15-11-2023, 05:35:06 IST, Lat: 35.96 & Long: 71.58, Depth: 18 Km, Region: Pakistan."

As of now, there have been no reports of causalities or damage.

Another earthquake hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 109 km (67.73 miles), GFZ said.

Earlier, on the evening of November 13, 2023, Tajikistan felt earthquake tremors with a magnitude of 4.9. The NCS reported the event, stating that the epicentre was at Lat: 38.73 and Long: 72.49, with a depth of 194 km.

Series of earthquakes in South Asian region

Last month, neighbouring Afghanistan also experienced massive earthquakes one after another, killing more than 1,000 people.

The country saw three major earthquakes hitting it within a week, which resultantly left people panicked and traumatised.

Earlier on Tuesday, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Sri Lanka, according to the NCS. The seismic event occurred at 12:31:10 IST, with coordinates at -2.96 latitude and 86.54 longitude, and a depth of 10 km.

The epicentre was located 1326 km southeast of Colombo, Sri Lanka. While there are no immediate reports of casualties, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau affirmed that there is no danger to Sri Lanka, stating that the earthquake took place 800 km southeast of the country in the Indian Ocean.